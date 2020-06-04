Demonstrators lay down during peaceful protest in DeRidder

Demonstrators laid down on the ground during a peaceful protest planned at Flag Plaza in DeRidder on Wednesday.

The protest of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police took place across from City Hall at 3 p.m.

Organizers urged this protest to be peaceful, like other protests in Southwest Louisiana have been so far.

Organizers said attendees should wear a mask and suggested bringing a blanket, since part of the protest will be a demonstration against Floyd’s death and may involve laying on the concrete.

Read the full statement from Mayor Misty Clanton:

DeRidder is a city that supports one another when we are hurting and in need, and these days are no exception. The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has been on the hearts and minds of Americans everywhere and at home. I pray for Floyd’s family, Minnesotans, our nation, state and community. I hear — and join — the voices calling for equality and unity. There is work to be done in communities around the country to fight injustice and for more inclusivity. I support tackling that work and building these bridges together — with open dialogue and through peaceful, constructive measures. There is no place for hate here.

