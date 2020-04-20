Dennis Perkins secretly recorded woman’s privates during traffic stop, prosecutor says

New court documents filed in the Dennis Perkins case Monday outline a traffic stop in which Perkins allegedly secretly recorded a female’s private parts while working as a Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy.

Perkins, the former head of the Livingston Parish sheriff’s department SWAT team, is currently in jail awaiting trial on dozens of charges including child rape and production of child pornography.

The video, dated April 17, 2012, shows Perkins “while on duty as a patrol officer conducting a traffic stop,” the documents say.

“In the video, Dennis Perkins records, possibly with a pin camera, an unidentified adult female he pulled over at a traffic stop as she searches her car for her driver’s license.”

Prosecutors say the video shows Perkins standing at the woman’s car door as he angles his hidden camera to “view her breasts” down the front of her shirt.

As the female leans across the center console to get her license out of her glove compartment, her buttocks lift off of the driver’s seat, the records say.

“As this occurs, Dennis Perkins swiftly moves the camera inside her car onto the seat so that it is angled up her jean shorts to reveal her genitals and she is not wearing underwear,” the documents say.

“This process happens approximately three times as Dennis Perkins encourages her to keep looking for her license and she continues to search around in her car.

”The unidentified female is ‘clearly unaware’ she is being recorded," prosecutors allege in their court filing.

