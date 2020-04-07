Dept. of Corrections taking steps to minimize spread of COVID-19 in prisons

Louisiana has eight state prisons with tens of thousands of inmates. Leaders at the Department of Corrections (DOC) say they’re doing what it takes to keep the COVID-19 cases in Louisiana prisons to a minimum.

“Our main mission now is mitigating the introduction of the virus into our prison system and we have a lot of people working hard and doing the right things,” said DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says there are 32,000 inmates under his watch. Of those, 14,000 are housed around the state at eight different prisons, while the other 18,000 are in parish prisons.

The first known case of the coronavirus did not impact DOC until March 28. Now, according to the website the state updates daily, DOC has 28 inmates who have tested positive as well as 26 staff members. Secretary LeBlanc credits minimizing the spread to early planning.

“We stopped transfers, visiting, people coming in for tours. We canceled the rodeo, so all those kind of things, those basic things, we started early on,” said LeBlanc.

In response to what’s being done to limit the spread of the virus to inmates and staff members, LeBlanc said, “If they test positive, we isolate. If we are waiting on a test, anybody with contact tracing, anybody who has been affiliated with them, be it in the dorm or staff, they get quarantined. The staff stays at home and the inmate stays in their dorms.”

The nearly 18,000 inmates scattered throughout parish prisons have limited or no medical or mental conditions, says LeBlanc. It’s why he says at the local levels, the parish prisons do not have a lot of medical staff.

That’s why Camp J has opened up at Angola in West Feliciana Parish. Anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus at state or parish prisons will go there if they cannot be effectively quarantined at their current facility. Officials say Camp J is pretty much self-sufficient and everyone working or housed there must remain only there. It had been closed until now.

“It has a great security perimeter fence. It used to house maximum-security inmates for decades here. It was sitting here shuttered, however, the electricity works, the waterworks, and all the necessities were here, a kitchen on the grounds, laundry, everything we could possibly need,” said Seth Smith, DOC’s chief of operations.

Up to 400 beds are available at Camp J, but so far, it’s set up with 160.

Other things are in the works for inmates, such as video visitation and waiving the $3 medical fee. An 800 number will be set up for families to get any questions answered.

“In light of what is going on in our communities, we are certainly preparing for the worst,” said LeBlanc.

Plus, the 27 work release programs are now down to only about a dozen. If an inmate turns up positive, the work release program is shut down. Only job sites that are essential have work release inmates working right now.

