Deville community gathers to celebrate Buckeye High School Seniors

Monday was the day Buckeye High School seniors have been waiting on for a long time, their graduation day. But due to the coronavirus, the class was not able to have a traditional graduation ceremony.

“We’ll be talking about this in the next couple of days, the next couple of weeks, in fact in the next couple of years we’ll be talking about your graduation.”

These days nothing is ordinary. That’s why Pastor James White with Crossroads New Life Tabernacle Church in Deville, along with other community members decided to help make Buckeye’s class of 2020 graduation day as normal as possible.

“You are memorable, in fact your teachers can say that about you, your friends can say that about you,” White expressed. “And the guy that just ran through here, we can say that about him. You couldn't do that during a regular graduation, right?"

The students gathered in their cars a few miles from the church and rolled down a road lined with proud family members, friends, and supporters.

“We grew up together from the moment we were in diapers,” A graduate explained. “And we were supposed to walk across that stage today in front of all of our family and we don’t get to do that but I’m definitely glad we got to do this.”

After arriving to the church, students chanted, cheered, and listened to guest speakers. The class president, Michael Crenshaw, explained how important it is to stay connected.

“I didn’t know when the next time I was going to see you guys again,” Crenshaw said. “And I’m so thankful for it now, that’s why I’m saying this now, my friends I love you,” Crenshaw added. “We need to love each other, we need to be there at all times, not just during quarantine like this, okay.”

It was a much-needed reunion the class is looking forward to again.

The class is hoping they will have a traditional ceremony this summer.

