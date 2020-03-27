Deville man arrested for making threats at local business

A Deville man was arrested after allegedly threatening victims at a Pineville business.

RPSO learned that Christopher Andrew Ivy, 28, told the victims on March 25 he was willing to use firearms to harm the victims and employees at the business.

An arrest warrant and a search warrant were granted. RPSO found multiple firearms at his residence, including other items of evidence.

Ivy was arrested at his residence and charged with terrorizing. He is currently being detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center in lieu of posting a $50,000 bond.

