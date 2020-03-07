Deville man dies in overnight crash near Buckeye High School

A Deville man is dead following a crash near Buckeye High School early Saturday morning.

State Police said Michael J. Miles, 49, died when the pickup he was driving left the road on LA Highway 1207 around 1 a.m.

Troopers said Miles was driving south when the pickup left the road for reasons still under investigation and hit a tree. Mile was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries after being taken to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.Troop E Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 10 fatalities.