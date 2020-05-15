DiamondJacks Casino to permanently close

According to a press release from DiamondJacks Casino and Hotel, they announced Friday, May 15, they would not be reopening until further notice.

Here is a statement from Vice President Diana Thornton:

“In light of the sudden, unforeseeable market conditions that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, the difficult decision has been made to close the casino,” said Diana Thornton, Vice President of Finance at DiamondJacks. “We have worked diligently to be a valued member of the Shreveport-Bossier City business community. We are saddened for the loss of a longtime business here in Louisiana.”

Employees have been contacted about the closure. The property will still be maintained, but there are no plans in place for the future.

“Even though continuing to operate is not viable from a business standpoint, we have certainly enjoyed being a part of the community and appreciate the loyalty of both guests and team members,” said Thornton. “We are thankful for the support everyone has provided us and will do what we can to ensure those impacted transition to new career opportunities.”

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.