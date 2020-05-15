Digger Earles named in Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers and Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers in Louisiana

The National Trial Lawyers Association announced that Digger Earles, partner at Laborde Earles Law Firm, has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers.

The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers Association also announced Earles as one of its Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers in Louisiana.

Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only given to a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

The selection process for both of these elite honors is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research. The result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding trial attorneys chosen to represent their state or region.

To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/. To learn more about by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers Association, please visit https://thettla.org/

Laborde Earles Law Firm is a personal injury law firm with offices in Lafayette, Alexandria, and Marksville. For more information about Laborde Earles, visit www.OnMySide.com.

Copyright 2020 Laborde Earles Law Firm. All rights reserved.