Diocese of Alexandria responds to coronavirus concerns

As the Dioceses of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport have made minor Mass changes in light of the recent coronavirus concerns, News Channel 5 reached out to the Diocese of Alexandria to see what churches are doing locally to avoid the spread of illnesses.

According to Fr. Scott Chemino, Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans has passed on the policy to the Diocese of Alexandria that the sign of peace may be removed and that the chalice may not be shared during the distribution of communion.

However, this seems to be on a parish-by-parish basis. Each church will determine what is best for their community. Parishioners may also choose to personally not participate in the sign of peace or the use of the chalice.

Fr. Chemino says that the Diocese of Alexandria is closely monitoring the situation. Should there be a more serious concern locally, the policy may become mandatory for all parishes, or new, stricter policies put in place. At this time, there have been no cases of coronavirus reported in the Alexandria area.

Bishop David Talley, the former bishop of Alexandria who was recently reassigned to Memphis, Tennessee, had plans to lead a group of local parishioners on a tour of the Holy Land. Fr. Chemino explained that the group was told that if they fly to the Tel Aviv area, they would have to be quarantined for two weeks before returning to their homes. The trip was ultimately canceled.

The faithful are reminded that if they are sick, or are the caretaker of a sick person (especially a child), they are excused from attending Mass. Out of charity to the other parishioners, sick persons should stay home to avoid further spread of illnesses.

