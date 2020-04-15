Disney+ celebrates ‘Star Wars Day’ with ‘Mandalorian’ documentary

(CNN) - “Star Wars” fans are getting excited about a new release.

Promotional poster for the 2019 series 'The Mandalorian' | Source: Disney via MGN

Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian." It's a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Executive Producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all things "Star Wars."

After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.

