Disney+ celebrates ‘Star Wars Day’ with ‘Mandalorian’ documentary

(CNN) - “Star Wars” fans are getting excited about a new release.
Promotional poster for the 2019 series 'The Mandalorian' | Source: Disney via MGN
Disney+ is debuting a new eight-part docu-series called, "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian." It's a behind-the-scenes look at how the popular series was created, including interviews and never-before-seen footage.
Executive Producer Jon Favreau hosts the series, which debuts May 4, the day fans celebrate all things "Star Wars."
After that, Disney+ will stream new episodes every Friday.
