Disneyland, Walt Disney World closing amid coronavirus fears

(AP/Gray News) - Walt Disney World in Florida and DIsneyland Paris are joining Disneyland in California in closing this weekend because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will close on Saturday and remain closed through the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will close at the close of business on Sunday.

The resort says hotels at Disneyland in Anaheim will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

Hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice.

Disney Cruise Line is also suspending departures beginning on Saturday.

The Walt Disney Company says it will continue to pay cast members during this period.

Other Disney employees, including those who work at Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television and ESPN, are being asked to work from home if possible.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Digital Media contributed to this report.