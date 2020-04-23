Doctor says hand hygiene and masks go together; wear them from brim of nose to under the chin

Governor John Bel Edwards is now asking people to wear a mask or face covering as a courtesy every time they go out in public.

Source: WAFB

However, before your hands go anywhere near your face, they need to be washed.

Dr. Christopher Thomas, director of patient safety and quality at Our Lady of the Lake, says any soap will do, just make sure you wash with warm water for at least 20 seconds. Hand hygiene and masks go together, he says.

Putting on a mask is simple, but there’s a certain way to do it.

“We should think of our masks being a back to front kind of experience," the doctor said.

It starts with looping or tying the mask around your head, Dr. Thomas says, making sure not to touch your face.

In a demonstration, Dr. Thomas put on a mask without touching his face. He adjusted the mask to fit tightly around the brim of his nose. Then, Dr. Thomas pulled the mask down to cover his chin.

That part is important. Dr. Thomas says. The worst-case scenario is that a mask doesn’t fit properly, he says. He adds that it could be risky if the mask falls near your mouth and that’s not where you want germs to land.

“That is not a win,” he said. “That’s not a value to you. So either the mask is on or your mask is off."

Preferably, people should be wearing masks at this point, the health experts say. So that means don’t let it rest under your chin.

Dr. Thomas says the mask should be big enough to cover the top of your nose to under your chin.

“The outside of the mask is dirty,” he said. “So while the mask is designed to prevent my droplets or my cough to be caught from my mouth out to the mask, what you have to recognize is the outside of the mask is the outside environment.”

When this pandemic started in early March, doctors didn’t highly recommend wearing a mask. Dr. Thomas says with so many cases in the community, the conversation has shifted. He says the idea of wearing a mask has to do with prevalence.

“That message has changed a little bit by how much virus we have. Then the concept of how do we protect our fellow citizens and am I willing to do something to protect someone else with the mask? That’s where you’ve seen the transitions," he said.

Dr. Thomas says when removing a mask, the same rules apply. Only touch the loops or ties and immediately wash your hands afterward. Cloth masks should be washed daily, experts say.

