Dow sinks 1,400, or 6.4%, as investors await virus response

Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street, erasing more than 1,400 points from the Dow industrials, as investors wait for a more aggressive response from the U.S. government to economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Source: MGN

The Dow has now fallen 20% from its recent high, and the broader S&P 500 nearly as much.

The losses accelerated after health authorities declared the outbreak a pandemic. The World Health Organization cited “alarming levels of inaction” by governments in corralling the virus. The market was also weighed down by a continued decline in oil prices, which fell another 4%.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.