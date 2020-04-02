Dozens of staff, inmates at Oakdale prison testing positive or showing symptoms of COVID-19

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced that a second inmate at Oakdale federal prison died from COVID-19.

The inmate was 43-year-old Nichola Rodriguez. On Thursday they announced that a third inmate, 57-year-old James Wilson- also died at the facility. All three inmates had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

However, Ronald Morris, president of the Local 1007 union representing the prison staff members at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institute, said one building at the facility has become an epicenter of COVID-19 that’s now spiraling out of control.

"It is the unknown monster in the room. You can't smell it. You can't see it. You can't feel it,” said Morris. "Fear among the staff is ramping up daily. The concern of staff, the anxiety that staff are dealing with."

Morris, who also works inside the prison, told KALB that 17 of Oakdale’s approximate 450 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member is in the hospital, and 20 more are out of work awaiting tests results.

"We're working around the clock almost to the point of pure exhaustion. We're working 24, 32, 40, and 48 hours straight," Morris said.

As of Wednesday, the BOP said all federal inmates would be quarantined in cells or quarters for the next 14 days.

Morris said that 18 inmates have tested positive and an additional 100 more are in isolation with symptoms or exposure risk factors. Right now the prison is running fully staffed thanks to backup, but Morris says he's concerned they'll eventually run out of staff and personal protective equipment.

"We're going to get to our peak point really soon, hopefully, but God only knows," said Morris.

While many staffers live in Allen Parish, many also commute daily from numerous central Louisiana parishes and even as far away as Baton Rouge, meaning community spread is a huge concern.

"We have staff who are living in campers behind their home, or beside their home, not going in their home to their families. Avoiding their families because we know we're walking into an exposed environment and leaving an exposed environment,” said Morris.

Morris said all state and U.S. representatives and senators he's reached out to have been extremely helpful. His main request to all of them right now, is to make sure the prison continues receiving adequate PPE supplies. Right now, COVID-19 has only been detected in one building on the grounds. There is one other building and a prison camp on-site.

No cases of COVID-19 have been detected at either of those locations.

