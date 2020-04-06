Dr. Brewer summarizes LC's COVID-19 response

Louisiana College says it is adjusting to meet the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Louisiana College’s administration, faculty, staff, and students face similar situations as everyone else, and we have employed good sense while praying for God’s wisdom in navigating these waters,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer. “Our people have worked tirelessly to safeguard the health and well-being of our campus family, and my hat is off to all of them. Most students have returned home, and only necessary staff remain on campus. Other staff members are teleworking.”

In coping with what some are calling the new normal, Brewer summarized in a letter to Louisiana College faculty, staff, students, and stakeholders the measures enacted in response to COVID-19.

“Rest assured, Louisiana College remains open. We also remain open-minded in looking for ways to enhance current efforts or add new ones,” Brewer said.

Louisiana College postponed its May 9 Commencement to August 8. Other actions include:

STUDENT HEALTH

On March 30, LC launched Campus.Health, which offers free medical and mental telehealth visits for our students. This provides unlimited, 24/7, FREE, on-demand access to medical advice or immediate therapy. Whether students are feeling physically ill or are stressed through other stimuli, they can obtain professional information and recommendations from licensed and trained specialists.

ACADEMIC

LC’s new Center for Online Innovation and Development enables 100 percent online learning, where digital tools have significantly advanced the online classroom experience. Additional online resources include the Student Success Center, Writing Center, and Library.

SPIRITUAL CONTINUITY

Leaders from Louisiana College, students, and other friends and supporters of the College have submitted devotional thoughts via video, as well as by text. These are posted on www.lacollege.edu, and are shared on social media, too. On April 9, Chapel will resume in video format to be shared by email and social media. Added to that ministry is a newly established prayer request opportunity, whereby a student’s needs can be shared in confidence with select Louisiana College personnel who will pray for each request. The address is prayer_requests@lacollege.edu.

Follow additional LC developments on social media:

