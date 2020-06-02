Dr. Holcombe breaks down why Cenla is seeing increase in COVID-19 numbers

In the statewide briefing yesterday the Louisiana Department of Health data showed that the number of cases and hospitalizations is increasing in region six, which includes Central Louisiana parishes.

(AP Images)

Doctor David Holcombe, Medical Director of region six, says that about ten percent of people being tested each week at the Rapides Parish Coliseum are turning up positive- which means there is still significant community spread happening.

In addition to community testing sites, LDH is also doing a large number of testing in congregate spaces like nursing homes, where they're finding a large number of asymptomatic cases among both residents and staff.

Holcombe says the biggest factor in the rise of case numbers right now, is the surge in testing being done in Cenla in order to reach the governor's goal of testing four percent of each region.

Testing is still low in some rural parishes like Vernon and Grant, but Holcombe says we'll have a better idea of our region's overall positivity rate later this month once more people are tested at the new mobile testing sites underway.

However, as we enter phase two of reopening this Friday Holcombe says now is not the time to let your guard down. "The message as we advance in these openings is that it is still here and there are significant numbers of people who are infected and have no idea they're infected and those people could be yourself, your neighbor, the person in the shop, whatever. So, you still need to be prudent and very aware and treat everybody that you're in contact with as if they're infected."

Holcombe says there have been 52 deaths in region six, which is a low number compared to other regions in the state. He says this indicates that the severity of cases here may not be as bad as in other parts of the state.

