Drew Brees creates social media stir with comments about kneeling during national anthem

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees said he will continue his stance against players who kneel during the national anthem before NFL games.

In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) smiles with head coach Sean Payton after being taken out in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans. (AP Photo / Bill Feig)

He made the remarks during an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me just tell you what I see or what I feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States,” Brees said.

The quarterback said he envisioned his grandfathers fighting during World War II and risking their lives to protect the country.

“Not just those in the military, but for that matter, those throughout the civil rights movements of the ‘60s, and all that has been endured by so many people up until this point. And is everything right with our country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go,” Brees said. “But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Brees said he does respect his teammates as they fight for equality and justice.

However, Saints star wide receiver took issue with the remarks.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Brees said he will never say it is okay to disrespect the American flag, but he did not offer another acceptable method of protest.

