Drew Brees posts new apology to Instagram following national anthem comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
By  | 
Posted:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued a second apology Thursday, June 4 following his comments about criticizing national anthem protests.

Brees posted a video to Instagram saying, in part, “I just want you to see my eyes, how sorry I am, for the comments that I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people.

Brees vowed, “I will do better.”

RELATED: Drew Brees creates social media stir with comments about kneeling during national anthem

RELATED: Drew Brees takes to social media to apologize for comments on protests

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus