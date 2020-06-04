Drew Brees posts new apology to Instagram following national anthem comments

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has issued a second apology Thursday, June 4 following his comments about criticizing national anthem protests.
Brees posted a video to Instagram saying, in part, “I just want you to see my eyes, how sorry I am, for the comments that I made yesterday. I know that it hurt many people.
Brees vowed, “I will do better.”
RELATED: Drew Brees creates social media stir with comments about kneeling during national anthem
RELATED: Drew Brees takes to social media to apologize for comments on protests
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.