Drew Brees to donate $5 million to Louisiana

According to Drew Brees' social media posts, he and his wife Brittany decided to invest $5 million in Louisiana to help communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 10,000 meals will be delivered each day to those in need.

In an Instagram post, Brees said:

"The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let's all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together."

