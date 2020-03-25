COVID-19 testing site screens over 100 on opening day

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now open outside of the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Testing will be done each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Source: KALB

The process begins when you pull into the designated triage area where you'll go through a screening process, which requires a temperature check.

Dr. David Holcombe, Regional Director of the Office of Public Health, wants to remind the public that not everyone who waits in line at the site and goes through the screening process will be tested. If your temperature is 100.4 or above, you will get sent for registration and testing. But, if your temperature doesn't meet the 100.4 or above requirement, you'll receive some information and be redirected back onto the highway.

The test is similar to the one used for the flu. A probe is inserted into the nose about five inches to collect a sample that's sent off for testing. Test results can take between three and six days and once they're in, you'll be notified by phone.

Holcombe says there's no out of pocket expense for the test. The testing site will be open on the scheduled days and times until further notice. Over 100 people were screened during the site's first day of operation.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.