Driver cited after APSO deputy vehicle overturned in crash

An Avoyelles Parish deputy was injured following a crash in Bunkie that happened around 11:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to APSO, a deputy was driving southbound on LA-29, approaching its intersection with US 71 and Main Street in Bunkie.

Another vehicle struck the deputy's vehicle on the rear, right side. The deputy's vehicle complete overturned. He was sent to Rapides Regional with minor to moderate injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital. She was cited for no driver's license and running a red light.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

