EASTER SEVERE WEATHER: GOSHEP says "Get A Game Plan"

The Govenor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness wants you to have a game plan to stay safe ahead of Easter storms.

The National Weather Service is predicting strong storms across the state including in CENLA parish.

In a news release, GOHSEP says teams responding to the COVID-19 pandemic will also help local agencies with safety efforts during the severe threat.

"We are asking you to pay close attention to your forecast and be aware of any weather related watches or warnings issued, "said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "Also, be aware of any safety measures ordered by first responders or your local emergency managers.

Many of you may be living in different conditions as we continue to fight the spread of coronavirus. That may mean adjustments to your emergency plans. Consider any potential changes needed before the severe weather hits. As with many of these type storms

systems, we likely will experience tornadoes and damaging winds. It is extremely difficult to determine exactly where the more serious problems will develop. Use the time you have now to prepare. "

You can learn more about staying prepared by visiting

www.getagameplan.org.

