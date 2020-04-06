EBRSO deputy dies from COVID-19 complications, according to sheriff

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released a statement on Facebook that Sgt. Gregory Warren, 53, died Sunday, April 5 from COVID-19 and pneumonia complications.

Warren was a supervisor with the sheriff’s office transportation department. He had been with EBRSO for 26 years. The sheriff’s full statement is below:

It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you that 53-year-old Sgt. Gregory Warren, a supervisor in EBRSO Transportation, passed away this morning from COVID-19 and pneumonia-related complications. Sgt. Warren had been away from work and turned ill shortly before he was scheduled to return last month.

I am grateful for his more than 26 years of service with the EBR Sheriff’s Office and for his service to our country as a United States Marine. He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed.

My heart breaks for his wife Carol, his children, his coworkers and all of those that loved him. Please remember his family in your prayers.

We are all in a period of uncertainty and challenge in dealing with this national pandemic. The safety and health of every member of our community is something I work and pray for daily. I’ve asked all of our deputies to please take all necessary precautions and use all available equipment and resources to protect themselves not only at work, but any time they must be out in the community.

I am so grateful to all of our first responders and health-care professionals for their hard work and commitment during what are troubling times for all of us. May God bless and protect each of you.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux

Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Friday, April 3, there were four staff members positive for the coronavirus. Another worker previously tested positive with no symptoms and is now negative.

