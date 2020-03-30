EPA asking Americans to watch what they flush

The Environmental Protection Agency has a message for Americans - watch what you flush!

Toilet paper moves out from a cutting machine at the TissuePlus factory, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. | Source: AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty

“Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging all Americans to only flush toilet paper," the agency says in a statement.

Americans are using far more disinfecting wipes in the coronavirus outbreak, the EPA noted, but disposing of them improperly threatens plumbing, sewer and septic systems.

EPA news statements on aspects of the pandemic shutting down economies and societies around the globe have been limited and include addressing the effectiveness of disinfectants.

The EPA says it’s critical that the nation has “fully operational wastewater services” to contain the virus and protect against other health risks.

