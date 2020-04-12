Easter Sunday morning tornadoes move through northern Louisiana

Multiple tornadoes have moved through northern Louisiana parishes this morning. At least one tornado was spotted by storm chasers on I-20 in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and two additional tornadoes were spotted near Monroe.

The storm team at our sister station KSLA in Shreveport has been tracking the severe weather and damage throughout the ArkLaTex. Throughout the day many parishes and counties in east Texas were put under a tornado and/or a severe thunderstorm warning. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle tracked several powerful storms and a confirmed a tornado in Waskom, Tx. KSLA’s Doug Warner was able to capture footage of several thunderstorms starting out in east Texas and heading into Bossier Parish.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Ouachta Parish, and the National Weather Service Office at one point tracked a possible tornado through downtown Monroe. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadic debris signatures on radar near Monroe. At least one tornado was also visually confirmed by a trained storm spotter. Employee's of NBC's KTVE were reported to have taken shelter as the storm moved nearby the television station.

As of 12:30 PM Sunday multiple damage reports were coming in from both the Shreveport and Monroes areas.

