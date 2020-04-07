Easy COVID-19 prevention, keeping your finger nails short

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities across the world, experts are encouraging frequent hand washing and good hygiene practices.

Dr. David Kalantar | Source: KALB

What you may not realize is that the novel coronavirus can live on your finger nails for upwards of two days.

According to local physician Dr. David Kalantar, COVID-19 can live on hard surfaces such as stainless steel and plastic for up to five days.

Since your finger nails are also a hard surface, they're an easy place for the novel coronavirus to live, unless you're practicing proper hand washing and keeping them short.

Experts say face make up such as mascara and lipstick, along with hard jewelry such as necklaces and earrings are also easy places for COVID-19 to stick to.

If you must leave your house, Kalantar recommends wearing a mask at all times, and putting on gloves when going to the grocery store or pumping gas.

Although he says the best thing you can do to protect yourself is by staying at home altogether so the virus isn't spread any further.

“The more we follow the stay at home rule, the quicker we will get out," said Kalantar. "If we continue to be on the streets and ignore it and say well I’m just going to drive here, oh I don’t need a mask, I don’t need a glove, I need to get my ice cream. As soon as we stop thinking like this and we start thinking like everybody else, it’ll be much quicker.”

Some common symptoms associated with the coronavirus include loss of smell, loss of taste, a head cold, difficulty breathing and fatigue.

Kalantar has also found that some people experience neurological changes such as confusion, memory loss and even hallucinations.

According to studies that continue to come out, experts says even young people are dying from COVID-19 based on their genetic make up and the amount of the virus they receive.

Kalantar recommends avoiding the emergency room at all costs, unless you have a life-threatening condition.

