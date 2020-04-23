Effie family wakes to extensive backyard damage after Wednesday tornadoes

Out in Effie on Hwy. 115 on Thursday morning, one family woke up early to clean up the aftermath of yet another tornado that passed through their backyard.

“A buddy of mine from Alexandria called and said it’s fixing to hit us,” said Effie resident Ricky Fuqua. “First all I heard one going toward Centerpoint.”

Originally, the Fuquas thought a tornado that passed near their house had barely missed them, leaving their property unscathed. Little did they, know the storm wasn’t over yet.

“He said, ‘No, it’s fixing to hit you.” So I came back out and sure enough…it was coming right through here.”

So he stepped outside to see for himself.

“It got real black and windy,” Fuqua explained. “I was on the post right here hanging on, trying to film it.”

The next morning, the family woke up to a site all too familiar.

“It looked like a bomb went off,” he said. “I’m going to let it dry up a little bit and take the tractor and just start cleaning it up. One tree at a time. No big deal - we’ve done it every time a storm comes.”

