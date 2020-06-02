Eight-year-old receives comfort from two "amazing" EMS workers

Amber Stott wants to put the spotlight on a couple of EMS workers who helped her son during a medical emergency.

A mother local wants to put the spotlight on a couple of EMS workers who helped her son during a medical emergency. | KALB

Stott's eight-year-old son, Braxton Stott, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and for nearly four months both of his hips were broken, but that's not the why reason he landed in the hospital numerous time in May.

"Braxton had an eight-hour surgery and it had major complications," Amber said.

The complications that caused him to bleed from his kidneys and bladder. As a result, Braxton has spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital.

Braxton's appointments are in Shreveport, more than 100 miles away from his home in Leesville.

"These two EMS workers who have picked him up and taken time him to his appointments because we live two-and-a-half hours away from Shreveport," Amber explained. "Justin Morris and Ms. Kourtney [Brouillette] his partner are phenomenal.

Amber expressed her gratitude for the two EMS workers in an email, describing their Morris and Brouillette's "compassion and patience."

"It definitely does make me feel good she looks at us like that," Morris said.

"He was the sweetest little kid ever," Brouillette said. "His little smile brightened up my day for sure."

"They just made him as comfortable as possible," Scott said. "They never left his side, even when we waited three hours at the urologist office."

On that day alone, Morris and Brouillette spent a total of 9 hours caring for Braxton.

"I think that me being a father helps with that," Morris said. "Because if that was my child, I would want someone to be as helpful to them as I am."

"I'm glad I was there to help him," Brouillette said.

Their care is one of the many reasons why Braxton made a recovery.

"I just hope their company or supervisor knows that they have the two most awesome employees they could ever ask for," Amber said.

Braxton is back at home still getting better, but his mother does not know where he would be if it had not been for EMS workers like Kourtney and Justin.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.