Eighth inmate death from COVID-19 reported at FCI Oakdale I

Another inmate has died from COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, making this the eighth coronavirus-related death.

On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, inmate George Escamilla went into respiratory failure at the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) in Oakdale, Louisiana. He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While in the hospital, Escamilla tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, April 30, 2020, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Friday, May 8, 2020, Escamilla, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Escamilla was a 67-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 192-month sentence for Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 kilograms or more of Cocaine and Aiding and Abetting. He had been in custody at Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Oakdale since May 9, 2018.

SPC Oakdale is a Minimum security facility adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution I Oakdale and currently houses 71 male offenders.

