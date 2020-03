DOTD has announced an emergency lane closure on I-49 by the Sugarhouse Road overpass.

On March 24, around midnight, an over height load, southbound on I-49, struck the Sugarhouse Road overpass at Exit 81. DOTD has closed the southbound lanes.

All southbound traffic will be detoured at Exit 81 to US 71 MacArthur Drive until further notice.

