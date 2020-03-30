Empire State Building lights up with red and white siren

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN) - The Empire State Building is lighting up for emergency workers.

The Empire State Building lit up red and white like a siren for emergency workers. | Source: @kubicki_adrian / Twitter via CNN

The building's signature white lights were replaced with red lights and a white and red siren light to honor all those on the front lines in the fight against coronavirus.

At 9 p.m., there was also a music-to-light show synced to New York's iconic theme song, "Empire State of Mind" by Alicia Keys.

The Empire State Building's twitter account says it will shine with the "heartbeat of America" through the pandemic.

