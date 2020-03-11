Employees at LSU, RPCC quarantined amid coronavirus fears

Employees at two local colleges have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution amid fears they may be infected with the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State University says a supplementary instructor is being quarantined. An email sent by an LSU professor to students says the employee is being tested for coronavirus, according to TigerTV.

The results of that test have not been determined. Officials say the university has no positive results for coronavirus among its faculty, staff, or students as of March 11.

The university is aware of this situation. At this time we have no positive results for Coronavirus involving LSU faculty, staff or students. We will post updates as we have them. — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) March 11, 2020

An email sent to faculty, staff, and students at River Parishes Community College confirmed an employee “is being observed by healthcare officials and is being quarantined at home for possible coronavirus or COVID-19.”

"In following with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this employee will remain quarantined," the email stated.

College operations and all classes at RPCC will continue as scheduled.

