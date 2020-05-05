England Airpark Executive Director appointed to Transportation and Infrastructure Task Force

Sandra McQuain, the Executive Director of England Airpark and Alexandria International Airport, has been appointed to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Task Force. It is part of the Resilient Louisiana Commission, an entity created by Governor John Bel Edwards on April 16, in response to the impact of COVID-19.

While serving on the task force, McQuain will represent Louisiana’s aviation industry.

The fifteen task forces established by the Commission will assess specific industry sectors important to Louisiana’s economy. Each task force will make recommendations to the Commission including strategies for making regions and communities more resilient in the face of any future health care threats and other risks.

More information regarding England Airpark and Alexandria International Airport can be found at www.englandairpark.org and www.flyaex.org.

