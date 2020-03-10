Entrance Road annexation near Fort Polk

The City of Leesville could expand it's city limits with the next month as part of an annexation.

"The military community has some concerns with Entrance Road," Chuck Owen, the District 30 State Representative said.

"Fort Polk is one of the only military bases in the region that doesn't have an entrance that's aesthetically pleasing," Grant Bush, the Director Planner of the City of Leesville, said.

A problem the City of Leesville says they want to tackle when residents come into the city council meeting next month. Residents at the meeting will see the word annexation on the agenda.

"We are very close now to finalizing that and doing an annexation of Entrance Road," Bush said.

The city limits would expand from Highway 171, all the way to Fort Polk's main gate.

"Bringing that into city limits would allow the city to bring sewer services up there," Mike Reese, District 30 State Senator, said.

A city service that could help attract more businesses to the area.

"When it comes to businesses and them coming in and expanding in your area," Bush explained. "One of the things, they look at is the ease of connection to the city's water and sewer."

Along with water and sewer services, politicians and city officials mentioned a few revitalization projects.

"Getting some infrastructure fixed out there with some water and lights," Rep. Owen said. "Those types of things are getting done."

The annexation would also raise Leesville's population, adding to the city's tax revenue and helping the city get closer to 10,000 residents before the 2020 census.

"[We] want to make sure that every chance of economic development dollars are available to us," Bush said. "[As] we move forward with trying to grow our community."

State and local officials see the annexation as a win-win scenario and many of them are optimistic, as the annexation will make its way to the city council within the next 40 days.

