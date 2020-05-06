Equipment begins moving into place at Hard Rock collapse site; 3 adjacent buildings to come down

The New Orleans Fire Department and City Hall announced an emergency declaration to demolish three buildings near the Hard Rock Hotel collapse.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the developers, 1031 Canal Development, cannot stall demolishing the site any longer.

She made the announcement during a call on Tuesday (May 5). Two of the buildings are on Canal St., the other building is on Iberville St.

The city of New Orleans gave contractors the green light on the latest plan submitted for demolition on Monday.

The emergency declaration means demolition can begin without permission from the The Historic District Landmarks Commission.

The commission was scheduled to have a meeting on the matter Thursday. They have not given an official response on today’s decision.

The final approved plans come after months of other ideas were scrapped or denied by the city.

The plan to demolish the site will use cranes with a traditional demolition, instead of an implosion, taking down the site piece by piece.

The first priority will be removing the construction crane pieces that still remain on the site, then crews would begin disassembling the top floors of the building to retrieve the bodies of the two workers killed during the collapse.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.