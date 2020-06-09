Excellent! Bill and Ted 3 trailer arrives

Rock on, dudes! Orion Pictures has finally released a trailer for “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

After a nearly 30 year wait, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have taken time to return to their cult-classic characters to once again deliver a message the world so desperately needs: “Be excellent to each other.”

This is fitting as June 9 is regarded as “Bill and Ted Day.”

“A visitor from the future tells best friends Bill (Winter) and Ted (Reeves) that one of their songs can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.”

The film is set to be released on August 21 this year. However, it is unclear whether this will be a theatrical affair or one for the video-on-demand market. Perhaps both?

Their destiny is calling. Keanu Reeves and @Winter are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes. 🎸⚡️ #BillAndTed3 #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTedDay pic.twitter.com/MSZToqIOQZ — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 9, 2020

