Experts encourage people to be patient as spread of coronavirus affects stock market

The New York Stock Exchange has been affected by the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus. Stock prices are on a roller coaster ride and investors are just trying to figure out what to do.

A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the DJIA, Monday, March 9, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.8%, its steepest drop since the financial crisis of 2008, as a free-fall in oil prices and worsening fears of fallout from the spreading coronavirus outbreak seize markets. | Source: AP Photo / Richard Drew

This shall pass. That’s what financial adviser, Fred Dent says. Dent says the value of the stock market has to do ultimately with the company earnings. For example, airlines make less money when fewer people travel. Dent says for veteran investors, it can be tricky to try to figure out whether you should buy or sell. If you want to buy, Dent says buying low is always the goal, so it’s a good idea for long-term investors.

But rethink before you sell.

“Our message is staying the course. If you, for example, have a 401(k) plan that you’re making regular contributions on a monthly basis out of your paycheck, by all means, you better keep doing that because these declines are where you buy low,” Dent said.

The market briefly stopped trades Monday morning for 15 minutes. That’s called a circuit breaker. Dent says there’s a pause so traders can cool their heads, then come back to the floor.

Oil, gas, and energy companies could be hit by these plunging stock prices as well. President of Louisiana Oil & Gas Association Gifford Briggs says they play a heavy role in retirement portfolios. Briggs says while south Louisiana doesn’t have a lot of drilling anymore, they’re still a “huge service economy.”

He says years ago, an alliance between countries was formed to create OPEC-Plus. Briggs says the goal was to reduce oil production to lower the supply and stabilize prices.

Briggs says the groups agreed to maintain cuts together, but something changed.

“On Friday, they realized they weren’t going to reach an agreement and they weren’t going to maintain cuts. Now it’s everyone to their corner. All the indications coming out from Saudi Arabia and Russia and others are that they’re ready to ramp up production,” said Briggs.

If that happens, Briggs says that could mean millions of barrels of oil will be sent into the market, causing prices to drop.

Cheaper oil prices can be positive.

“Lower fuel prices are better for people. That allows for more travel,” said Briggs.

However, if oil companies start increasing production and lowering the price, it could be bad for Louisiana.

“These service companies that are sending their people offshore or sending their people to Texas to work. If we drop from 1,000 rigs down to 300 as we did in 2015, you’re going to see a massive retraction in the number of people working. As prices come down people are going to have to tighten their belts and let people go,” continued Briggs.

Briggs adds that since the state is dependent on energy, oil, and gas to bolster the budget to fund healthcare and higher education, low prices have a reverse effect on the state.

