Extensive damage in southern Rapides Parish near LSUA campus, AgCenter

Central Louisiana woke up Thursday morning to even more devastation after another round of severe storms left a path of devastation.

Storm damage from the April 22-23 weather event (KALB)

The southside of Alexandria was one of the hardest hit areas in Rapides Parish.

A possible long-track tornado moved from Vernon Parish into southern Rapides Parish, ripping right across William David Harvey’s plantation on Chickamaw Road.

“It really gave us a lot of devastation, as far as our equipment goes, our sheds, our buildings, so it was bad,” said Harvey, owner of the Ashton Plantation.

Harvey received damage to several buildings as the tornado moved across his farm crossing Bayou Bouef, and then Highway 71 during what is already a difficult time for many of us.

“With COVID, how do you get around people to come help you? That’s one thing you have to think about, even family members to come help you. So we’ll start somehow to clean up this mess,” he added.

The tornado appears to have passed over the Dewitt Livestock Show Facility, causing a wall to collapse and extensive roof damage. Two LSUA students we spoke with told us they took shelter with several others on the bottom floor of the Oaks Residence Hall.

“Everyone in my dorm moved out so it was just me and the lights were out. It was just pitch black I couldn’t see anything. My flashlight went out,” said student Tara Potter.

They say they heard the storm, but because it was so dark, they weren’t quite sure what happened until daybreak.

“I was just like, yeah, I didn’t think it was that bad, it was just like mind blowing,” said student Jessica Hilbun.

The LSU AgCenter’s mega-shelter lost power, but was mostly untouched. However the Dean Lee Research Facility on Greg Marshall Road was extensively damaged. The majority of the two dozen or so buildings were damaged.

“Terrible timing. One thing hits you like a bus and a whole other thing comes,” added Potter.

The LSU AgCenter said that despite the damage they are still open, and were already working remotely because of COVID-19. They encourage farmers and stakeholders to reach out as usual.

