ExxonMobil releases cause of fire at Baton Rouge refinery in February

ExxonMobil reported on Monday, April 13 that its investigation showed a significant fire in February was caused by air getting into a line containing hydrocarbon material in a pipe rack and igniting.

Officials said the resulting fire caused the pipe to leak. They added the pipe leak then affected other lines in a nearby pipe rack.

ExxonMobil said it will ensure the valves associated with the air getting into the line are locked in a closed position to prevent it from happening again.

The fire broke out at the refinery just before midnight on Tuesday, February 11. There were no injuries and no off-site impact, officials said. The fire was extinguished around 6:40 a.m., according to officials.

The fire lit up the sky and caused great concern for the community. The refinery is located on the bluffs of the Mississippi River in north Baton Rouge.

ExxonMobil is the largest manufacturing employer in Louisiana. The Baton Rouge refinery is the fifth largest in the nation. The facility produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and more. At the chemical plant, products produced include paint, adhesives, plastic milk jugs, and other everyday items.

