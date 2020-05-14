FDA probes accuracy issue with Abbott's rapid virus test

Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with a rapid test for COVID-19 made by Abbott Laboratories.

The 15-minute test has been distributed to thousands of testing sites across the U.S. and is used daily at the White House.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it is investigating early data suggesting Abbott's ID NOW test can miss COVID-19 cases caught by rival tests.

The warning came one day after researchers at New York University reported “unacceptable” results for the test in a 100-patient study.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly hailed the test as a game-changer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

