FDA requests all forms of Zantac be pulled from the market

The FDA is requesting all forms of Zantac be pulled from the market immediately.

The move comes as the agency continues to investigate the presence of a probable carcinogen, NDMA in the popular heartburn medicine.

The FDA said it has determined that NDMA levels in some Ranitidine products increase over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures.

Ranitidine is the generic version of Zantac.

The FDA said consumers should stop taking the drugs and switch to other medications that do not contain Ranitidine.

