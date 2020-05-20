Fabled 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' to be released

For several years, the slogan “Release the Snyder cut” has reverberated online as a rallying cry both genuine and ironic - a “Vive la revolution” for comic book movie fans.

On Wednesday, they finally got their wish.

Warner Bros. Pictures says that Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017's “Justice League” will debut next year on the streaming service HBO Max.

Snyder first announced the news himself in a live video conference commentary for his Superman film “Man of Steel.”

The so-called #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement began around the release of “Justice League,” a movie that Snyder directed but was replaced in post-production by Joss Whedon. +

