Face mask distribution locations in Grant Parish

The Governor’s Office has delivered reusable, cloth masks for Grant Parish.

The masks have been delivered to businesses in each community to make it as convenient as possible for the people.

The Post Offices will have the masks available in the lobby and the businesses will put a mask in the grocery bag, along with the purchases.

This is going to be done on the honor system as there are not enough for everyone in the parish.

The Council on Aging will be delivering masks along with the Meals on Wheels deliveries.

They are free of charge and will be available at the following locations:

Colfax Area:

•Spring Market

•Dollar General

•Post Office

•Family Dollar

•Blue Line Diner

•Ford’s Food Center

Dry Prong:

•Post Office

•Fast Track

•Dollar General

Georgetown:

•Excel Mart (commonly called Budemers)

•Post Office

Bentley/Prospect:

•Post Office

•Dollar General

Pollock area:

•Post Office

•Dollar General (in Pollock and Simms’ Road Locations)

•Family Dollar

Montgomery:

•Kornbread’s Corner

•Dollar General

•Post Office

Nantachie Lake Area:

•Bea’s Grocery

Copyright 2020 GPSO. All rights reserved.

