Factory shutdowns near WWII demobilization levels in US

American industry collapsed in March as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.

The Federal Reserve reported Wednesday that manufacturing output dropped 6.3% last month, led by plunging production at auto factories. Overall, industrial production, which includes factories, utilities and mines, plummeted 5.4%. The drops were the biggest since 1946 and were worse than economists had expected.

Auto production went into freefall, dropping 27.2%. The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. Output dropped 3.9% at utilities and 2% at mines.

