False post about National Guard mobilization found on Facebook

The Rapides Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is warning citizens of false information regarding the mobilization of the National Guard that was found circulating on Facebook.

The post claimed that the Department of Homeland Security was preparing to mobilize the Guard around the United States to enforce a two-week quarantine for all citizens to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Please note that the Department of Homeland Security cannot mobilize the National Guard.

View the false post below:

