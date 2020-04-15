Family members of Oakdale inmates worried as death count rises

As of this week, six inmates have died from COVID-19 at the Oakdale Federal Prison, and many more inmates are sick with the virus, bringing up the issue of the Bureau of Prison's responsibility to provide adequate healthcare for inmates.

Ernestive Vargas says her son Arthur Vargas Junior has a lifelong history of upper respiratory conditions, and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. (Photo: Vargas family)

Earlier this month, Attorney General William Barr ordered the early release of some federal inmates. Non-violent elderly prisoners and those with pre-existing health conditions were ordered to be evaluated for an early release to home confinement, but some family members of inmates who meet the criteria believe their loved ones are slipping through the cracks.

Ernestine Vargas said her son Arthur is serving a drug offense there, and that he has a history of upper respiratory conditions. Now her son is showing multiple symptoms of COVID-19, but he hasn't been tested or put on the early release list and the family doesn't understand why.

"I know that I did something wrong and I should pay for what I've done but it wasn't meant to be a death sentence and the way that this situation is right now," Vargas said that her son told her from inside the prison. "It’s a death sentence for everybody and anybody that's in this place.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, more than 4,000 inmates have been identified for potential early release nationwide. Only six have been deemed potentially eligible at Oakdale. The Vargas family says they're in the process of obtaining Arthur's medical records, in hopes that he might be released before his symptoms get any worse.

"You wish you could send them- I don’t know a bottle of hand sanitizer or something- but you can't even do that," said Arthur's sister, Nicole. "You can't send anything. You can't even visit them. See them. What if worst case scenario, heaven forbid, he passes away in there?"

Oakdale Federal Prison has had more deaths than any other federal prison. As of Tuesday, 37 inmates have tested positive, along with 19 staff members. A prison employee union representative previously told KALB that many more are sick, but haven't been tested due to a shortage in test kits.

