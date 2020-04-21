Farm Bureau donating millions to food banks across the state, including Food Bank of Central Louisiana

As COVID-19 continues to spread in communities across the world, many people are turning to food banks now more than ever.

On Thursday, the Farm Bureau announced they're donating millions of dollars to food banks across the six states they operate in.

Money will be allocated between the five food banks in Louisiana, including the Food Bank of Central Louisiana right here at home.

Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez tells us many people are using the Cenla food bank for the very first time.

Each person who comes to the facility will be given food based on their family size. They will receive a package of dry items, along with a box of frozen and refrigerated goods, including produce.

People will be able to receive food without even getting out of their car. Someone from the National Guard will distribute the items into your vehicle for you.

Since so many people are receiving food, Wright-Velez has asked the USDA to expedite shipments so that everyone can be served as quickly as possible.

"We do have this food and we want to share it with people because we know there's a need and we know that many people have applied for food stamps and even unemployment and they may not have received those benefits yet," said Wright-Velez. "Because the system's overwhelmed with so many applications, and we know there's a gap between the time that happens and we know that there are IRS payments that are forthcoming, not everybody has received those yet, but we know that families need to eat in the meantime."

The food bank is also helping partnering agencies who've shut down due to the virus.

If you normally pick up food at the Delta Storefront Mission in Ferriday, your food will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the River Assembly of God in Vidalia.

If you normally receive food from Helping Hands in Leesville, you can pick up your items at the Helping Hands facility starting at 9 a.m. on Thursdays and Fridays where the food bank will have a truck set up.

For any questions or if you're interested in donating or volunteering, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773.

