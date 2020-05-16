Farmers market makes a return in Natchitoches

Saturday morning, residents in Natchitoches came to the Downtown Riverbank for the return of the farmers market.

Residents in Natchitoches came to the Downtown Riverbank for the return of the farmers market. | KALB

The City of Natchitoches required attendees to wear a mask, but the farmers market closed early Saturday (around noon), due to storms moving in the area.

"We started the market early this morning at eight o'clock," Valerie Balthazar, the coordinator for the Natchitoches Farmers Market said. "Usually people don't get up until about nine o'clock, but I guess they been in closing for so long. They were here bright and early ready to buy some vegetables and some different plates."

The Natchitoches Farmers Market will reopen again next Saturday at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.