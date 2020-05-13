Fire Marshal releases details on Mayeaux's Steakhouse fire investigation

State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a commercial fire in downtown Natchitoches from last month.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, the Natchitoches Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 500 block of Front Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the multi-unit building. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames to just two units, resulting in only two other units suffering smoke damage. None of the units were occupied at the time of the fire.

After assessing the scene, which included video evidence, SFM investigators determined the fire originated in unit occupied by Mayeaux’s Steakhouse restaurant. At this time, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined, however electrical malfunction is suspected to be a primary contributing factor.

The SFM would like to commend the Natchitoches Fire Department on their excellent fire suppression efforts in this call and for their partnership in this investigation.

