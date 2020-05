A fire broke out at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse on Monday evening.

Source: KALB

According to Avoyelles District Attorney Charles Riddle, the fire caused damage to the lobby of the assessor's office and some soot damage to the actual office itself.

Riddle says the courthouse will be closed until it is cleaned.

We have heard no reports of injuries.



Photos Courtesy of Avoyelles District Attorney Charles Riddle

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.